BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Director Steven Bangert Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $839,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,490.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Bangert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, Steven Bangert sold 1,020 shares of BOK Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $86,088.00.

BOK Financial stock opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.09 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $114.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $748,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

