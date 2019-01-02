Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $21.85. 506,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 265,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $424.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.59 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 92.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,774,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,261,000 after buying an additional 501,532 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,580,000 after buying an additional 454,390 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,121,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,389,000 after buying an additional 267,543 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/bonanza-creek-energy-bcei-trading-5-7-higher.html.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.