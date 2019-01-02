Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Stock Price Down 20.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s share price fell 20.7% on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 797,245 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 566,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 76.69% and a negative net margin of 53.21%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,633 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned 1.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

