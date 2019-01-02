Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Holdings Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 177,490 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.58% of Brinker International worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2,460.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,449,000 after purchasing an additional 601,077 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $23,778,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 398.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,751,000 after purchasing an additional 331,705 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $13,905,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $12,859,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In related news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $101,011.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,480.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,539 shares of company stock worth $2,692,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.02. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $54.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.40 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Holdings Trimmed by Fmr LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/brinker-international-inc-eat-holdings-trimmed-by-fmr-llc.html.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.