Brinx Resources (BNXR) versus Tellurian (TELL) Head to Head Review

Brinx Resources (OTCMKTS:BNXR) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brinx Resources and Tellurian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinx Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tellurian $5.44 million 307.27 -$231.45 million ($0.82) -8.48

Brinx Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tellurian.

Risk and Volatility

Brinx Resources has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brinx Resources and Tellurian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinx Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57

Tellurian has a consensus price target of $12.63, suggesting a potential upside of 81.65%. Given Tellurian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Brinx Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Brinx Resources and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinx Resources N/A N/A N/A Tellurian -930.79% -45.00% -38.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Tellurian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tellurian beats Brinx Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brinx Resources

Brinx Resources Ltd., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Oklahoma and California, the United States. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc. plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. As of December 31, 2017, it owned interests in approximately 11,844 net developed and undeveloped acres of natural gas properties in northern Louisiana. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

