British Land Company PLC (BLND) Plans GBX 7.75 Dividend

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 528.60 ($6.91) on Wednesday. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 587 ($7.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 695 ($9.08).

British Land (LON:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 17.20 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 17.80 ($0.23) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)).

In other news, insider Lynn Gladden purchased 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,453.52 ($11,046.02). Insiders bought a total of 1,494 shares of company stock worth $890,376 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 649 ($8.48) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 677 ($8.85).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

