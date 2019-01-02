Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Brixmor Property Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Brixmor Property Group has a payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $306.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BRX. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 445 retail centers comprise approximately 77 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

