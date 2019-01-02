Brokerages Anticipate Caci International Inc (CACI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Caci International posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Caci International will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.08. Caci International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Caci International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on shares of Caci International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on shares of Caci International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caci International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.50.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $144.03 on Wednesday. Caci International has a 1-year low of $133.00 and a 1-year high of $200.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caci International during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Caci International by 380.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caci International during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in Caci International during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Caci International during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

