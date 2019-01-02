Brokerages Anticipate Cimpress NV (CMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $859.35 Million

Analysts expect Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) to announce $859.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $871.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $847.10 million. Cimpress reported sales of $762.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $588.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.35 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barrington Research set a $135.00 target price on Cimpress and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimpress presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.67.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.01. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $171.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 9,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $1,084,748.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $1,591,599.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 800 shares of company stock valued at $91,134. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,999,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,182,000 after acquiring an additional 87,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,182,000 after acquiring an additional 87,792 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 13,371.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 48,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

