Brokerages Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $1.52 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

NTRS opened at $83.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $115.61. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 210,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,633,000 after buying an additional 151,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,762,000 after buying an additional 205,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,966,000 after buying an additional 19,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

