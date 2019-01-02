Brokerages Anticipate Pareteum Corp (TEUM) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Pareteum’s rating score has improved by 6% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $4.94 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pareteum an industry rank of 27 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEUM. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEUM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 571,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,849. The company has a market cap of $165.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.07. Pareteum has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Pareteum had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a negative net margin of 67.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pareteum will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

