Brokerages Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) will announce $38.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.25 million and the highest is $39.40 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $31.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $142.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.54 million to $142.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $175.01 million, with estimates ranging from $164.83 million to $192.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. 142,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,535. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 36.68, a quick ratio of 36.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.85%.

In related news, VP Peter A. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greta Guggenheim bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.51 per share, for a total transaction of $832,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 62,700 shares of company stock worth $1,156,607 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 27.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,219,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,466,000 after purchasing an additional 909,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 27.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,219,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,466,000 after purchasing an additional 909,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $10,889,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $7,660,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,915,000 after acquiring an additional 334,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

