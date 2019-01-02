Brokerages Anticipate Workday Inc (WDAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $776.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report sales of $776.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Four analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $756.85 million and the highest is $790.00 million. Workday reported sales of $582.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.38 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $152.95 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Workday from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $185.00 price target on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Workday to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

In other news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $608,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,445.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 6,727 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $1,054,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,040,346 shares of company stock valued at $157,768,601. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,604,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,840,044,000 after acquiring an additional 98,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,604,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,840,044,000 after acquiring an additional 98,167 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,701,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,124,261,000 after acquiring an additional 252,921 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 977.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,150,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,083,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,154,000 after acquiring an additional 264,048 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $159.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Workday has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $172.67.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.