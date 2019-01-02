Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGRX. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 466,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Fosun International Ltd owned 1.36% of Agile Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 206,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,393. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.15. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

