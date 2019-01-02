Brokerages Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Patterson Companies reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.54.

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.12. 124,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,732. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,692,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,696 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 759,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 600,196 shares in the last quarter.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.