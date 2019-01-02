Brokerages Expect Raytheon (RTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) will announce sales of $7.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Raytheon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.46 billion and the highest is $7.55 billion. Raytheon reported sales of $6.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon will report full-year sales of $27.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.15 billion to $27.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.99 billion to $29.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Raytheon.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

Shares of RTN traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $152.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $229.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTN. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 24,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,866,000 after buying an additional 37,536 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,242,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,253,000 after buying an additional 283,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

