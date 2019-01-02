Brokerages Expect Verso Corp (VRS) to Announce $1.71 EPS

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $48.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.71 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Verso an industry rank of 229 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Verso from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verso to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

In other Verso news, CFO Allen James Campbell acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Verso in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verso in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Verso by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verso in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verso in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. 5,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $773.99 million, a PE ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.96. Verso has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.15 million. Verso had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Verso will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.

