Brokerages Set American International Group Inc (AIG) Price Target at $58.83

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on American International Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 21,735.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 350.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. American International Group has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

