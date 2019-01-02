Brokerages Set Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT) PT at $645.67

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 645.67 ($8.44).

DMGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 605 ($7.91) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th.

In other news, insider Kevin Beatty sold 36,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 569 ($7.43), for a total value of £207,252.56 ($270,812.18). Also, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 52,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.11), for a total value of £323,547.21 ($422,771.74). Insiders bought a total of 69 shares of company stock valued at $45,091 over the last three months.

DMGT traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting GBX 582 ($7.60). 202,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,086. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a twelve month low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 769 ($10.05).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 42.20 ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.80 ($0.52) by GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This is an increase from Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s previous dividend of $7.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

