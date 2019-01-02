Brokerages Set Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) PT at $20.50

Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

In other Lantheus news, insider Cesare Orlandi sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $127,060.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,012.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 20,131 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 796,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,954.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 142,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.60. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Lantheus had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 83.95%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

