Brokerages Set Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS) PT at $11.88

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Northland Securities cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 141.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 48.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 99,444 shares in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRTS opened at $7.41 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $113.08 million, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

