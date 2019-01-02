Brokerages Set Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Price Target at $1.46

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $0.93 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $249.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.95 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 73.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,771,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 51.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 750,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 95,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Conventional Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.