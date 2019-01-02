Brokerages Set ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) Target Price at $66.86

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ViaSat from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ViaSat from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ViaSat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Dankberg sold 89,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $6,091,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Nash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,786 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in ViaSat by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ViaSat by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in ViaSat by 16.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in ViaSat by 14.8% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ViaSat by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSAT traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.66. 7,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,581. ViaSat has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ViaSat will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

