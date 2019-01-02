Brokerages Set WMIH Corp (WMIH) Price Target at $1.66

Shares of WMIH Corp (NASDAQ:WMIH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.66.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of WMIH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd.

WMIH has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WMIH in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WMIH by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 55,897 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WMIH in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WMIH by 1,641.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 174,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 164,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of WMIH in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

WMIH Company Profile

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc, engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

