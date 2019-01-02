Brokerages Set Zuora Inc (ZUO) Price Target at $26.40

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

ZUO stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, President Marc Diouane sold 130,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $2,352,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert Kagle sold 104,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $2,205,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,165,981 shares of company stock worth $21,928,098 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,026,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,122,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,333,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 347.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 550,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 427,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,476,000. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

