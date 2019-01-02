Buckeye Partners (BPL) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Buckeye Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

Get Buckeye Partners alerts:

Shares of Buckeye Partners stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.81. 805,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.96. Buckeye Partners has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $909.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Buckeye Partners’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Buckeye Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 6,800 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,904,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,823,000 after acquiring an additional 778,840 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,103,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,432,000 after acquiring an additional 273,511 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 27.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,790,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,274 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 35.5% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,879,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners in the third quarter worth about $52,182,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.