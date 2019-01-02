Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 183 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $121,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody purchased 1,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $858.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.61 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

