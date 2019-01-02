Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Trading 5.5% Higher

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.51. 1,373,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,336,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Builders FirstSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.55.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 17,676 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $197,617.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,280.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $46,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,474.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 707,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 269,061 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,977,000 after acquiring an additional 169,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,869,000 after acquiring an additional 585,206 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

