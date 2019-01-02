BuzzCoin (BUZZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $152.00

BuzzCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, BuzzCoin has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. BuzzCoin has a total market cap of $504,967.00 and approximately $152.00 worth of BuzzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BuzzCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Crex24 and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000147 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BuzzCoin

BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BuzzCoin’s total supply is 19,989,050,468 coins. BuzzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BuzzCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BuzzCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info.

Buying and Selling BuzzCoin

BuzzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BuzzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BuzzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BuzzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

