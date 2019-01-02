Byteball Bytes (GBYTE) Price Tops $30.11 on Exchanges

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Byteball Bytes has a market capitalization of $20.45 million and $13,240.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Byteball Bytes has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Byteball Bytes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.11 or 0.00767617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.76 or 0.02388969 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00156339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00204398 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025940 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025928 BTC.

Byteball Bytes Profile

Byteball Bytes was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Byteball Bytes’ official message board is medium.com/byteball. Byteball Bytes’ official website is byteball.org.

Buying and Selling Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Byteball Bytes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

