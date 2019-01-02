Shares of Cabot Energy PLC (LON:CAB) rose 12% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 741,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,006% from the average daily volume of 67,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/cabot-energy-cab-stock-price-up-12.html.

About Cabot Energy (LON:CAB)

Cabot Energy Plc engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Canada, Italy, and Australia. The company holds interest in oil production play covering an area of approximately 58,000 acres located in north west Alberta, Canada; a 100% interest in PEL 629 license covering an area of 1.4 million acres located in Otway Basin, South Australia; and onshore and offshore permits containing exploration prospects located in Italy.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.