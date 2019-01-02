CacheCoin (CACH) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

CacheCoin (CURRENCY:CACH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One CacheCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, CacheCoin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. CacheCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,941.00 and $0.00 worth of CacheCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CacheCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00848044 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00020513 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00001206 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000645 BTC.

About CacheCoin

CacheCoin (CRYPTO:CACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. CacheCoin’s total supply is 4,195,132 coins. The official website for CacheCoin is www.cachecoin.cc. CacheCoin’s official Twitter account is @CACHeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CacheCoin is /r/cachecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CacheCoin Coin Trading

CacheCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CacheCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CacheCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CacheCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CacheCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CacheCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.