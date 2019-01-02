Cacti Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,766,367 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $645,949,000 after buying an additional 79,223 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 7,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5,860.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 212,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 431,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays set a $59.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. MKM Partners set a $58.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $59.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

