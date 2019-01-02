Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.78.

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,564,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,442,068. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 25.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,864. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Benninger purchased 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $319,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $585,190 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,126,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,298,000 after buying an additional 7,294,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,126,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,298,000 after buying an additional 7,294,525 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,053,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 178,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandell Asset Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $1,025,000.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

