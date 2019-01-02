Shares of Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.90), with a volume of 1300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375 ($4.90).

Get Caffyns alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/caffyns-cfyn-hits-new-1-year-low-at-360-00.html.

About Caffyns (LON:CFYN)

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicles retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars and vans; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It offers products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.