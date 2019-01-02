Camping World (CWH) Trading Up 11.9%

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) shares were up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 1,571,049 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,017,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Camping World in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Camping World from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.65.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Camping World had a positive return on equity of 148.83% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.97%.

In other news, President Brent L. Moody bought 5,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brent L. Moody bought 10,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $172,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 96,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,220. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,706.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

