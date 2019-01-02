Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Insmed (INSM)

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Insmed from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Insmed from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insmed from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Insmed has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $33.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 8,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $137,114.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 231,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,668.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis acquired 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $249,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,827.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 54,785 shares of company stock worth $871,726 in the last ninety days. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 4.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth $3,030,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

