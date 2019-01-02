Cancer Genetics (CGIX) Trading Down 11.1%

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 778,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 403,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGIX. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cancer Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cancer Genetics in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cancer Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 million. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 121.10% and a negative net margin of 87.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cancer Genetics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 290,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cancer Genetics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 532,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 290,146 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cancer Genetics by 28.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,287,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 282,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cancer Genetics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 105,900 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

