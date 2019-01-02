Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) a $32.00 Price Target

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) has been given a $32.00 price objective by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 105.39% from the company’s current price.

ACOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $712.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 126,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $2,421,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ron Cohen sold 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $74,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,043,612.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,362,686 shares of company stock worth $24,064,136. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,801,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 38,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

