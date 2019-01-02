Capital Power Corp (CPX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPX shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Capital Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. CSFB lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

In other news, insider Darcy Trufyn bought 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,204.56. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.14 per share, with a total value of C$78,420.00.

CPX stock opened at C$26.59 on Friday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$22.15 and a twelve month high of C$29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$389.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.15000022881036 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 4,500 megawatts of power generation capacity.

