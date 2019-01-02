Cappasity (CAPP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDAX and IDEX. Cappasity has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $96,897.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $497.20 or 0.12673554 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000149 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00029040 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00001302 BTC.

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,139,149 tokens. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, Kucoin and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.