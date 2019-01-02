CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,909,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,229,147,000 after purchasing an additional 224,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,102,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,294,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,595 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 9.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,147,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,943,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,607 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 4,170.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,774,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,705,047,000 after purchasing an additional 337,909 shares in the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB opened at $131.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $220.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Facebook from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura decreased their target price on Facebook from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $7,266,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $671,777.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,705 shares of company stock valued at $67,813,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

