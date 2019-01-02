Carter’s (CRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Despite a dismal third-quarter 2018, Carter’s issued an encouraging view for the fourth quarter. It expects net sales to grow 5% and adjusted earnings per share to rise roughly 10% from the prior-year quarter. The company is witnessing double-digit comps growth so far in the fourth quarter, driven by higher traffic and conversion. Also, its retail strategy, which focuses on improving productivity and e-commerce business, is encouraging. However, the stock lagged the industry year to date. Further, the company is witnessing softness in its U.S. Wholesale business due to the bankruptcy of Toys “R” Us. Higher SG&A expenses are also denting its margins. Although Carter’s expects to recapture lost sales to Toys “R” Us through its solid retail store presence in the long run, the absence of planned sales to Toys “R” Us is likely to result in soft wholesale sales in 2018.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRI. Cowen set a $95.00 price objective on Carter’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie set a $100.00 price objective on Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carter’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $81.62 on Monday. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $923.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carter’s news, Chairman Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $2,444,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Pulver purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.10 per share, with a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,911.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,835 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,925. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,106,000 after acquiring an additional 35,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,875,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,106,000 after acquiring an additional 35,282 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 6,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,186,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,029 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,122,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,675,000 after acquiring an additional 282,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,422,000 after acquiring an additional 132,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Carter's

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail stores and e-commerce sites. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales of its products to wholesale accounts.

