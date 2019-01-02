Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,420,546 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 102,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 9.15% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $307,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,807,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,115,000 after purchasing an additional 538,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 841,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,865,000 after purchasing an additional 199,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 144,045 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,018,000 after purchasing an additional 103,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,420,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,507,000 after purchasing an additional 102,133 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 31,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $1,199,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,735.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $152.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $45.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.64.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

