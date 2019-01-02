CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, Coinsuper, IDEX and Bancor Network. CEEK VR has a market cap of $2.52 million and $12,053.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.65 or 0.12715462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000285 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00029233 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,199,241 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, RightBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

