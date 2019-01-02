Cellectis SA (CLLS) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 24,158.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Cellectis worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

CLLS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $44.00 target price on Cellectis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $679.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.72. Cellectis SA has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 324.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellectis SA will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

