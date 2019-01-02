CEMIG (CIG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,594,716 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 11,128,989 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,345,736 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIG. Santander raised shares of CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

NYSE:CIG opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. CEMIG has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.43.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

