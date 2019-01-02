CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (CJPRY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Central Japan Railway Company operates Tokaido Shinkansen, transportation artery linking metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. The company also operates a network of conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. In addition, the company provides bus services, as well as logistics, travel agency, advertising, construction and construction consulting, linen supply, track maintenance, and rolling stock and machinery maintenance services. Further, it involves in the department store operations; wholesale and retail of food and beverages; sale and lease of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Shares of CJPRY stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.57.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

