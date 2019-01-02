CENT PUERTO S A/S (CEPU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CEPU. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE CEPU opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $112.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.42 million. Equities analysts predict that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Highland Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 3.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 39.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

