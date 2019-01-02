Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $106,000 Position in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,246,000 after buying an additional 1,123,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,246,000 after buying an additional 1,123,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,036,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,959,000 after buying an additional 997,088 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,621,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,094,000 after buying an additional 9,529,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,113,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,589,000 after buying an additional 451,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

